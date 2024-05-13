2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Song Changed Your Life?
I don't know, I have songs that changed my life... that made me stop and re-evaluate my view on life and everything... how about you?
Well, for me, the biggest ones were in 1979..... seeing the music video of The Clash " London calling"on my little B+W tv... totally opened up a whole new world for a lonely, messed up, outcast kid like I was back then.... for better or worse, I'm still the same belligerent, anarchic, scumbag punk as I was then... though now wrapped up in a in the body of a middle aged goth...
Second, would be " Wuthering Heights" by Kate Bush...... her music taught me to not be ashamed to just be me...to be an arty, freak weirdo and be proud of it...
The very first songs I knew by The Cure ("All I Want", "Why Can't I Be You", "A Forest", etc). They got me into the goth scene at the age of 15, and that's where I still feel at home. Before that, I never had the feeling that I belonged anywhere.
Also "Gottes Tod" by Das Ich, which helped me leave behind my overly religious upbringing, that had never felt right to me. This song made me realise that I didn't have to fit in where I didn't want to and that I could think for myself.