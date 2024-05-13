I don't know, I have songs that changed my life... that made me stop and re-evaluate my view on life and everything... how about you?

#1

Well, for me, the biggest ones were in 1979..... seeing the music video of The Clash " London calling"on my little B+W tv... totally opened up a whole new world for a lonely, messed up, outcast kid like I was back then.... for better or worse, I'm still the same belligerent, anarchic, scumbag punk as I was then... though now wrapped up in a in the body of a middle aged goth...
Second, would be " Wuthering Heights" by Kate Bush...... her music taught me to not be ashamed to just be me...to be an arty, freak weirdo and be proud of it...

K- THULU
#2

The very first songs I knew by The Cure ("All I Want", "Why Can't I Be You", "A Forest", etc). They got me into the goth scene at the age of 15, and that's where I still feel at home. Before that, I never had the feeling that I belonged anywhere.

Also "Gottes Tod" by Das Ich, which helped me leave behind my overly religious upbringing, that had never felt right to me. This song made me realise that I didn't have to fit in where I didn't want to and that I could think for myself.

Birgit M
