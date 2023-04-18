In this world of ick, what is your go-to song when you need an attitude adjustment?

"I hate Berlin" by Second Decay

This song always gets me out of a bad mood.

Birgit M
Ghost Mice "Critical Hit". That us my theme song!
Also Bonni Tyler. It's hard to stay angry, or sad when you hear
🎶Turn around... 🎶

Bonesko
Cover Me in Sunshine by P!nk and her daughter Willow always makes me smile

Couragetcd
" Bite the bullet" by Passcode....110% positive energy....

K- THULU
