His brother said get him something practical, because he's a practical person, but that feels wrong because I feel like I'm the only person who sees his non-practical, loverboy side and I want to encourage it.

The only issue is, what are cute things that men like? What is something sentimental but also that he would appreciate and actually use? All ideas are welcome. He's not really a food person (unlike me) and he doesn't follow any fandoms and he doesn't have a pet...that pretty much covers everything I know in life, haha.