Hey Pandas, What Mental Health Problem Do You Have That You Wish You Could Raise More Awareness About?
What is a mental health problem you have that you wish you could raise more awareness about? Maybe it's taboo, or misrepresented in the media. Maybe people don't even know it exists. I'd like to create a safe space for everyone to share their stories and learn from each other :)
Misophonia.
eating with people is hell and i can't even say anything without coming across as rude. a girl eats a cracker three seats away from me and i feel lik throwing up. I eat with my family and i want to cry because my brother is eating with his mouth open making a lot of noise on purpose. My mother is helping me proofread my paper and I can't concentrate because she is drinking coffee. I can hardly even stand the sound of my own chewing. it is awful.
Being transgender is not a mental health problem, but it can lead to mental health problems, especially when people refuse to accept a trangendered persons identity/gender/pronouns.
Mental health problems are often to a large degree self inflicted, and we need to work on ourselves to deal with them. However when people do not accept transgender people, the cause for a lot of the mental health is external. A transgender person cannot help that, it takes the ignorant and the abusive to learn to treat people with respect. Unfortunately, for those who simplistically think sex and gender are the same, that your genitals ultimately determine who you are, not your mind, your identity, your personality, they see nothing "wrong" with their thinking and continue, knowingly or not, to bully, abuse, harass and CAUSE the mental health problems of transgender people.
I have paranoia that has been caused by severe anxiety, both GAD and social anxiety. It's not the only mental illness I have but I feel like many people just categorise it under "anxiety" when it can sometimes be very different. Paranoia is not just trusting people, its when you think that others are actively trying to hurt or deceive you and it can be seen in many different forms for different people. It can range from just a general distrust and suspicion, to always being defensive or aggressive, to believing in unfounded conspiracy theories. For me, I find it very difficult to build and maintain relationships and I am always suspicious of my friends so that makes it very difficult for me to share stuff with them. I hate it when people ask me personal questions and I usually get angry when they don't accept me not wanting to answer. I change my passwords to all websites regularly, usually at least once a month, and I have multiple email addresses for different website accounts. My paranoia also makes it very difficult for me to share things with my family or my therapist which makes it difficult for me to get help as I am afraid of what they might do with the stuff that I tell them. I constantly feel like I am being followed and watched and I used to have delusions of seeing random eyes wherever I went (but thankfully I am getting help that is slowly managing and fixing this). This led to me staying home and avoiding communicating with anyone which worsened my depression. (Just reminding that this is how it manifests in me, it is a different experience for everyone with paranoia.)
If someone you know has paranoia or paranoid delusions, do some research on how you can help them. This can include (for me, it differs with each person what works for them) always being brutally honest, being kind and understanding and patient when I may stop contacting you for periods of time, learning more about the disorder, making strategies so I feel safe and lastly please ask me how I feel and what they can do. Even though I probably won't be honest, it makes me feel a little bit better and more validated.
Sorry for such a long post, I just wanted to educate. There is many other things that I can't explain because I don't have the words, but I just want people to understand that anxiety and paranoia are not the same and having one does not mean you have the other. Also, please don't treat us like we are crazy freaks that always have 20 locks on our doors and are violent conspiracy theorists. Fiction always takes the worst parts of a mental illness and turns it into something worse. We are still people who have feelings.
A panic disorder; everyone's experience is different, but I can speak to my own.
Sometimes I can go from fine one moment to mentally overwhelmed and hyperventilating the next without knowing the trigger. I try my best to excuse myself if I feel one coming on, because it can be messy. It feels horrible, but it always passes. I just need that time to let it run its course. Afterwards for an hour or two it's pretty hard to concentrate. I've had to learn what I can do ("mental hacks") in order to reduce the time and disruption they have to my life. Things like sitting near a window, keeping my cane with me if I'm particularly anxious, having something really sour like an airhead to eat, etc.
I am a researcher so depending on the timing, I could have ample time alone, be highly alert out in the forest, or be communicating with people. Thankfully in the latter two cases, adrenaline seems to push them off a bit?
A lot of people assume that it's something people do for attention; as someone who has to go out of their way to conceal it from others I can assure that it is a legitimate thing. I really hope that diverse mental health topics continue to make their way into mainstream conversation. I am just as capable as my colleagues, and just as others may have their means of managing migraines or other health concerns, this is mine.