I have paranoia that has been caused by severe anxiety, both GAD and social anxiety. It's not the only mental illness I have but I feel like many people just categorise it under "anxiety" when it can sometimes be very different. Paranoia is not just trusting people, its when you think that others are actively trying to hurt or deceive you and it can be seen in many different forms for different people. It can range from just a general distrust and suspicion, to always being defensive or aggressive, to believing in unfounded conspiracy theories. For me, I find it very difficult to build and maintain relationships and I am always suspicious of my friends so that makes it very difficult for me to share stuff with them. I hate it when people ask me personal questions and I usually get angry when they don't accept me not wanting to answer. I change my passwords to all websites regularly, usually at least once a month, and I have multiple email addresses for different website accounts. My paranoia also makes it very difficult for me to share things with my family or my therapist which makes it difficult for me to get help as I am afraid of what they might do with the stuff that I tell them. I constantly feel like I am being followed and watched and I used to have delusions of seeing random eyes wherever I went (but thankfully I am getting help that is slowly managing and fixing this). This led to me staying home and avoiding communicating with anyone which worsened my depression. (Just reminding that this is how it manifests in me, it is a different experience for everyone with paranoia.)



If someone you know has paranoia or paranoid delusions, do some research on how you can help them. This can include (for me, it differs with each person what works for them) always being brutally honest, being kind and understanding and patient when I may stop contacting you for periods of time, learning more about the disorder, making strategies so I feel safe and lastly please ask me how I feel and what they can do. Even though I probably won't be honest, it makes me feel a little bit better and more validated.



Sorry for such a long post, I just wanted to educate. There is many other things that I can't explain because I don't have the words, but I just want people to understand that anxiety and paranoia are not the same and having one does not mean you have the other. Also, please don't treat us like we are crazy freaks that always have 20 locks on our doors and are violent conspiracy theorists. Fiction always takes the worst parts of a mental illness and turns it into something worse. We are still people who have feelings.