#1

Not that witty but just happened like 30min ago.

(And i need to rant)

Backstory: I found out over 6monts ago that my ex(we broke up over 2 years ago) had cheated on me with his ex before me. The "other" woman told me to get revenge on my ex in some way .I didn't even get mad as it was ancient history by then to me and told the woman that im not interested in talking about it with her or anybody and not to bother me anymore.

Fast forward to today!

I work in a store in a mall and have a good view of the surrounding area. Almost an hour ago I saw the woman standing ferly far away in a shadowy area staring at me for about 15min. Then she comes in the store to tell me how I hurt her felling's when i told her i didn't want to talk to her or want her to contact me. And apparently i should apologize. I calmly in my customer service voice and manner as she was any random customer told her that i can not talk about this subject at work nor do i want to outside of work and just stared at her blankly until she left.