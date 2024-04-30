#1

My parents think that my little brother is an absolute angel, but he's really a monster. They never believe that he'd do anything mean or offensive in his life, and when I tell them about something that he's done, then they just brush it off. Meanwhile, when he tattles on me, I get grounded. It's so unfair!



So, I have this one stuffed cat named Eddie who is super special to me, because I got him when my cat died. I can't sleep without him.



Anyway, one night, I was getting ready for bed, and I realized that I couldn't find Eddie. I looked everywhere, and I couldn't find him. Then I realized that my brother had been in my bed earlier that day, and he probably took Eddie and hid him, because that's the kind of thing he would do. But when I told my parents, they didn't believe that he would do anything like that, because he's 'an angel'. But they agreed to go ask him, and I WAS RIGHT. My brother had taken him and hid him under the couch! And my parents didn't believe me! Anyway, they came to their senses after that.