#1

I'd say these two are tied:



1. Move away to an isolated place away from everyone and only get around by riding an ostrich. I mostly just want to ride an ostrich. I don't care that they're big and freaking terrifying, I like them! I think it would be super fun.



2. Get married on Cat Island. I don't even know who I'm going to marry yet, but they have to be okay with getting married on Cat Island. I'm not even in high school yet, so I know I shouldn't be thinking about that, but I just think it would be kinda fun.