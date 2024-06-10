Have you ever told a friend something on your bucket list, and they give you a funny look and ask if you're mentally okay? Well, what did you tell them? What is the strangest thing that you want to do someday?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I'd say these two are tied:

1. Move away to an isolated place away from everyone and only get around by riding an ostrich. I mostly just want to ride an ostrich. I don't care that they're big and freaking terrifying, I like them! I think it would be super fun.

2. Get married on Cat Island. I don't even know who I'm going to marry yet, but they have to be okay with getting married on Cat Island. I'm not even in high school yet, so I know I shouldn't be thinking about that, but I just think it would be kinda fun.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Alley Cat
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Be the first person to capture a giant squid and bring it to the surface alive. Not exactly weird but definitely the most far-fetched.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Elyse-the-Squid
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alleychildress avatar
    Alley Cat
    Alley Cat
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once read a story about a marine biologist who captured baby giant squids and attempted to bring them to the surface. By the time he got there, they had all died due to the change in pressure and temperature. So if you really want to do this, you're going to have to spend a lot of time figuring out how to keep them alive.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish