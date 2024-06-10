2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing On Your Bucket List?
Have you ever told a friend something on your bucket list, and they give you a funny look and ask if you're mentally okay? Well, what did you tell them? What is the strangest thing that you want to do someday?
I'd say these two are tied:
1. Move away to an isolated place away from everyone and only get around by riding an ostrich. I mostly just want to ride an ostrich. I don't care that they're big and freaking terrifying, I like them! I think it would be super fun.
2. Get married on Cat Island. I don't even know who I'm going to marry yet, but they have to be okay with getting married on Cat Island. I'm not even in high school yet, so I know I shouldn't be thinking about that, but I just think it would be kinda fun.
Be the first person to capture a giant squid and bring it to the surface alive. Not exactly weird but definitely the most far-fetched.
I once read a story about a marine biologist who captured baby giant squids and attempted to bring them to the surface. By the time he got there, they had all died due to the change in pressure and temperature. So if you really want to do this, you're going to have to spend a lot of time figuring out how to keep them alive.