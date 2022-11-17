We all give/have gotten weird compliments. What is yours?

#1

Okay, so the compliment itself wasn't weird, but the situation/person giving it was.

A few years ago, I was in a hospital visiting my grandpa before he died. I needed to use the restroom. I'm a woman irl, so I naturally go to the women's restroom. That was being occupied, and I was too chicken to go into the mens. I noticed a family one off to the side, so it was unisex. I go into it and come out a few minutes later. I notice a janitor standing off to the side, almost behind the door.
He says, in the strangest voice I've ever heard, "You know that's a men's restroom, right?"
I tell him that it was a family restroom, meaning whatever gender could go in it.
He wouldn't take it, so he just ended up saying:
"In any case, you are a beautiful young lady and don't let anyone tell you otherwise,"
It was sweet and all, but the man was creepy and gave off weird vibes. I have really good intuition, so usually I can detect that sort of thing. Still haunts me to this day.

Stolas <3
#2

A friend said that my yellow raincoat made me look like a duck, but in a good way

irishgoatgirl
#3

Walking away from the ticket window at Busch Stadium after purchasing tickets for an upcoming game I was approached by s young boy holding a pen and pad of paper. He asked, “Mister, are you a baseball player ?” I stopped, and replied, “ Sorry buddy I’m not, but thank you for thinking I was. You just made my day .”

Thomas Hiette
