Okay, so the compliment itself wasn't weird, but the situation/person giving it was.



A few years ago, I was in a hospital visiting my grandpa before he died. I needed to use the restroom. I'm a woman irl, so I naturally go to the women's restroom. That was being occupied, and I was too chicken to go into the mens. I noticed a family one off to the side, so it was unisex. I go into it and come out a few minutes later. I notice a janitor standing off to the side, almost behind the door.

He says, in the strangest voice I've ever heard, "You know that's a men's restroom, right?"

I tell him that it was a family restroom, meaning whatever gender could go in it.

He wouldn't take it, so he just ended up saying:

"In any case, you are a beautiful young lady and don't let anyone tell you otherwise,"

It was sweet and all, but the man was creepy and gave off weird vibes. I have really good intuition, so usually I can detect that sort of thing. Still haunts me to this day.