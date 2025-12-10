please comment a picture with a detailed description.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Mine is a Sunbeam MixMaster, which is an old stand mixer that can turn into a hand mixer at the press of a button.

Report

0points
User avatar Zephyr Whitmore
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish