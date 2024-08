#1

Once my house had a major mouse problem, and mice kept getting into the silverware drawer and pooping on the silverware. So my parents put a mousetrap in there and waited until next morning.

We didn't catch the mouse, but it was very clear that it had been there. Blood was EVERYWHERE. Just this red stuff drenching everything. The most disturbing part was that the trap had been flipped over, and when we picked it up there was a freaking MOUSE ARM in it. Just a severed mouse arm.