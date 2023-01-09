3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Hardest Thing You Have Ever Done?
Tell us about your most challenging moments; emotionally, physically, or mentally. Was it worth it?
This post may include affiliate links.
Have a baby. The exhaustion is crippling.
Elder care of my mother for 18 agonizing years.
She was a survivor of both the Great Depression and World War II, which rendered her the most completely broken person I have ever known. The demands of the care itself broke me down early on as well, and hollowed out what would otherwise have been the most productive years of my professional career. And yet, it provided me with profound insights into the human condition that I would otherwise have never understood nor appreciated, yet from that experience I think I emerged more completely human myself.
Blood tests. I have to go to a hospital to have them every couple of months to check I’m doing ok and they FREAK ME OUT. The way my finger scrapes against the test tube to get the blood out…. Aughhh, no, just no. I always end up in tears, but one way or the other I end up doing it.