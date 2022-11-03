#2

I am a total Star Trek nerd. But I don't talk about it much because everyone has a certain image of "Trekkies".

No, I do not own my own Starfleet uniform. I don't speak Klingon. I don't go to conventions or have action figures or anything like that. But everyone assumes that about you when you say you like Star Trek.

Now, I do I know an awful lot of trivia about it and I know all the plot lines, etc (but this is also true for several other TV series). And I have a coffee mug that has an eye chart on it in Klingon because i work for an eye doctor and my mom bought that for me as an ironic gift.