Share your secret love for something that comes with the spice of stigma. What is it, and what is the stigma?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

My Constitutional Rights. All of them.

Report

1point
Matt C
POST
#2

I am a total Star Trek nerd. But I don't talk about it much because everyone has a certain image of "Trekkies".
No, I do not own my own Starfleet uniform. I don't speak Klingon. I don't go to conventions or have action figures or anything like that. But everyone assumes that about you when you say you like Star Trek.
Now, I do I know an awful lot of trivia about it and I know all the plot lines, etc (but this is also true for several other TV series). And I have a coffee mug that has an eye chart on it in Klingon because i work for an eye doctor and my mom bought that for me as an ironic gift.

Report

0points
Jynxiecat
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish