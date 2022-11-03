2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Really Enjoy, But Don’t Talk About Because Of The Stigma?
Share your secret love for something that comes with the spice of stigma. What is it, and what is the stigma?
My Constitutional Rights. All of them.
I am a total Star Trek nerd. But I don't talk about it much because everyone has a certain image of "Trekkies".
No, I do not own my own Starfleet uniform. I don't speak Klingon. I don't go to conventions or have action figures or anything like that. But everyone assumes that about you when you say you like Star Trek.
Now, I do I know an awful lot of trivia about it and I know all the plot lines, etc (but this is also true for several other TV series). And I have a coffee mug that has an eye chart on it in Klingon because i work for an eye doctor and my mom bought that for me as an ironic gift.