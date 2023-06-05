3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Shouldn’t Have Been Discontinued?
You read the title, what's something that shouldn't have been discontinued?
This post may include affiliate links.
Something that I really think that shouldn't be have been discontinued was the Klondike Choco Tacos. Those things were a blast! It was an ice cream in a taco shell, with a delicious chocolate glaze on top. I am so upset they discontinued it, and I really hope one day it will come back again
The tostadas at Taco Bell. They were my favorite! I know its c**p food but I loved those little thangs. I tried the Mexican pizza, nope. Tried the enchirito, yuck
The Subaru Brat, and manual transmissions in general