You read the title, what's something that shouldn't have been discontinued?

#1

Something that I really think that shouldn't be have been discontinued was the Klondike Choco Tacos. Those things were a blast! It was an ice cream in a taco shell, with a delicious chocolate glaze on top. I am so upset they discontinued it, and I really hope one day it will come back again

•°3hannah2°•
#2

The tostadas at Taco Bell. They were my favorite! I know its c**p food but I loved those little thangs. I tried the Mexican pizza, nope. Tried the enchirito, yuck

Shawn Gula
#3

The Subaru Brat, and manual transmissions in general

J
