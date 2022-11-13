#1

Mine is where parents disregard a kids emotions and feelings. Sometimes they can’t help it. Instead of screaming at them for “doing stupid stuff and being dramatic”, just find a therapist and get to the bottom of a kids mental issues and depression. I had a time where I got in a fight with my mom and when I tried speaking up she accused me of “yelling all the time” and she scared me so much I started sobbing because I had to let it out and I knew I would stop soon, but my dad came and without knowing he shushed me and sent me too my room and told me to be quiet. I’m still not talking to him to this day because of what he had done. That night was the worst of my life. I wish I could teleport so I could be out of here. I was suicidal, having a psychotic break and a panic attack all at once. I said I wanted to kill myself and my mom yelled at me for thinking this. She should have comforted me but no. She said “you’re not allowed to think about suicide anymore” LIKE WTF. How could I “not think about suicide at the moment”??? It’s just like telling an injured person to “just walk”. my mom thought I was stupid for being sad. So parents, don’t go over to your upset kid and be like “don’t do that, that’s not appropriate”, instead, ask them why they’re sad and comfort them. Don’t just be an a*****e and blame them for their issues