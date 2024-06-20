I heard about this new term - Phytoceuticals and this is quite interesting for me.Have anyone used these and what is your experience?

Phytoceuticals, the latest generation of plant derived medicines which are developed by applying the principles of Phytotherapy—a science based medical practice that relies on modern pharmacological studies of medicinal plants to develop solutions that are far more standardised, effective and safe.

Preeti
