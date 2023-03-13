What's something that's perfectly normal and yet it feels like it works by magic? Like you can't explain how it works any other way?

#1

For me it's glasses. It blows my mind that putting two special pieces of glass in front of my eyes makes my vision clear. Especially considering that everyone needs slightly different special pieces of glass.

12
Heather Talma
#2

Cooking. It's magic how you put ingredients together in a certain way, and they turn into something else.

6
Clover
#3

Sunlight.

How can something so powerful and vital also be so beautiful? It's different every day.

6
Lil Miss Hobbit
Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It makes me sneeze like crazy

3
3
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

microwave. I understand the science, but it just heats up my food within a few minutes!

6
Aria the Dog Lover
#5

Rather obviously; The Internet.

I grew up in the days when you'd watch a film and wonder what the actor playing the Police Chief was from and never ever know. Now you're a five second search away. Similarly "what is that awesome song on the advert", or many many other questions. The whole wealth of the world's knowledge in one place and accessible in moments.

5
VonBlade
#6

Afternoon cloudsun
Heavy blossoms, early Spring
Cascades of birdsong

5
Son of Philosoraptor
#7

Music. Sound waves themselves are pretty cool, but music can get us to feel a whole range of emotions through vibrations that travel through the air and into our ears. That is just so amazing when you think about it.

5
GhostlySnail
#8

For me it's just the world in general. Take humans for example: we are made entirely of atoms, and somehow a very specific set of them linked together and BOOM! We have consciences. We are 99% nothing and yet function as if we were 100% stuff. Also, on top of the atoms part, we are made of several also Alive beings called cells who teamed up to make humans. Just incredible. I could go on but I'm tired so lol.

5
Epsilon
#9

my kids who can barely talk saying 'i love you, bye daddy' in their own way.

4
Zacko
#10

Powerwashing

4
everett
#11

Hugging my friends, sleeping, emailing/being on bp. et cetera.

3
that one ace lesbian demigirl
#12

Waking up in the morning

3
Tyler G
#13

Diffusers. I don’t really know why, but they’re just so cool and they are great for making a small space like a dorm look pretty and smell nice.

2
One Happy Doggo
#14

For me, it used to be when I would start my old truck. It was so on-point that Im pretty sure the engine was running before I'd fully turned the key.

2
Matt C
