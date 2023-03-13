What's something that's perfectly normal and yet it feels like it works by magic? Like you can't explain how it works any other way?

#1 For me it's glasses. It blows my mind that putting two special pieces of glass in front of my eyes makes my vision clear. Especially considering that everyone needs slightly different special pieces of glass.

#2 Cooking. It's magic how you put ingredients together in a certain way, and they turn into something else.

#3 Sunlight.



How can something so powerful and vital also be so beautiful? It's different every day.

#4 microwave. I understand the science, but it just heats up my food within a few minutes!

#5 Rather obviously; The Internet.



I grew up in the days when you'd watch a film and wonder what the actor playing the Police Chief was from and never ever know. Now you're a five second search away. Similarly "what is that awesome song on the advert", or many many other questions. The whole wealth of the world's knowledge in one place and accessible in moments.

#6 Afternoon cloudsun

Heavy blossoms, early Spring

Cascades of birdsong

#7 Music. Sound waves themselves are pretty cool, but music can get us to feel a whole range of emotions through vibrations that travel through the air and into our ears. That is just so amazing when you think about it.

#8 For me it's just the world in general. Take humans for example: we are made entirely of atoms, and somehow a very specific set of them linked together and BOOM! We have consciences. We are 99% nothing and yet function as if we were 100% stuff. Also, on top of the atoms part, we are made of several also Alive beings called cells who teamed up to make humans. Just incredible. I could go on but I'm tired so lol.

#9 my kids who can barely talk saying 'i love you, bye daddy' in their own way.

#10 Powerwashing

#11 Hugging my friends, sleeping, emailing/being on bp. et cetera.

#12 Waking up in the morning

#13 Diffusers. I don’t really know why, but they’re just so cool and they are great for making a small space like a dorm look pretty and smell nice.