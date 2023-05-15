What does it mean? You don’t have to share your name, just the meaning, but you can share your name too!

#1 My real name is Amidhaar, and it means “the flow of the nectar of the gods”. A little too elegant for me, so everybody just calls me Amy lol

#2 Mine is Lee which has an English meaning of "Clearing, meadow or pasture"

#3 Crystal - meaning, well, crystal XD



"A clear, transparent mineral" if you go for the noun definition, and "composed of or resembling crystal; clear, transparent" if you go for the adjective definition.



I was named after my grandmother's chandelier. True story. XD