What does it mean? You don’t have to share your name, just the meaning, but you can share your name too!

#1

My real name is Amidhaar, and it means “the flow of the nectar of the gods”. A little too elegant for me, so everybody just calls me Amy lol

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#2

Mine is Lee which has an English meaning of "Clearing, meadow or pasture"

Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
#3

Crystal - meaning, well, crystal XD

"A clear, transparent mineral" if you go for the noun definition, and "composed of or resembling crystal; clear, transparent" if you go for the adjective definition.

I was named after my grandmother's chandelier. True story. XD

Lakota Wolf
#4

My full name is Rhianna Ellen Grace so
Great Queen Light Charm

Rhianna Hollowaye
