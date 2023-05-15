4submissions
Hey Pandas, What Does Your Real Name Mean?
What does it mean? You don’t have to share your name, just the meaning, but you can share your name too!
My real name is Amidhaar, and it means “the flow of the nectar of the gods”. A little too elegant for me, so everybody just calls me Amy lol
Mine is Lee which has an English meaning of "Clearing, meadow or pasture"
Crystal - meaning, well, crystal XD
"A clear, transparent mineral" if you go for the noun definition, and "composed of or resembling crystal; clear, transparent" if you go for the adjective definition.
I was named after my grandmother's chandelier. True story. XD
My full name is Rhianna Ellen Grace so
Great Queen Light Charm