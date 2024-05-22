ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! idk if I have anxiety or not, but I suspect I do to some extent. I think I have the stereotypical type, like being scared to present and overthinking stuff, but I’m also a really talky person, so I’m not sure as I haven’t really ever been educated about this. Pandas with anxiety and panic attacks, what does it feel like (if u wanna share)?

Kinda unrelated but I have this thing where sometimes I reallly wanna say something but I can’t. Like my brain half-blanks and my mouth half-can’t say it, if that makes sense at all. I feel lowk stupid saying that like I’m trying to get attention but I think maybe it’s from the Oldest Sister as Third Parent and having some sort of reaction (like idk heightened anxietyish) to living in china during Covid lockdowns.

Sorry if this doesn’t really make sense lol. Have a lovely day