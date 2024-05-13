1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Of The Eurovision Song Contest Drama?
The Eurovision Song Contest was an ideal to unite European (and later Western-oriented countries such as Israel and Australia) countries through music. But the pro-Palestinian protests have taken the contest hostage. Even the contestants themselves are now attacking the Israeli entry. What do you think should happen now?
As I am from the Netherlands I am shocked at the behaviour of Joost Klein. And his behaviour is so contradictive to the sensitivity of his song. This has nothing to do with a music contest. I you can't stick to the assignment, why go at all? The press conference was about the songs and their performers, not about Hamas. In my social network, everyone is flabbergasted. If you want to make political statements, go into politics, not music!