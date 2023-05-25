Pride Month is almost here! There’s been a lot of problems in my country. As a member of the LGBT community, this makes me sad. So I want to hear the voices who demand change. And please be nice. So what do you think needs to change?

#1 I think that the adoption system should be reformed to allow more LGBT couples to adopt children they really want instead of cis couples using this to discriminate against them and also damaging the kid. I’ve seen it on the news of a cis man who prevented a gay couple who would’ve protected the daughter and called himself a better fit, but instead SA’d and R’d the poor girl instead. We need change!

#2 We are just like everyone else… human. The fact that we need to have things addressed as a community is the entire issue. If people stopped caring about the fact that all humans don’t need to be alike to be left tf alone we’d be fine. I wish it didn’t matter that I’m a woman, bi sexual, bi polar or black.