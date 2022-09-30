We have all heard various ideas from various sources who have an idea of how they think the world will go. Be it the second coming, Armageddon, or robots taking over the world.

I wanted to know your thoughts about the future of our beautiful blue planet. Will we end up on mars? Will Jesus come back? Will apes evolve again? Will the elusive lost sock from the dry-ar system finally revolt? Will we all drown from global warming? Or will it be World War three...?

Prepare for a controversial (and hopefully slightly silly) buffet of ideas from every walk of life.