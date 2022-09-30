6submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Is Going To Happen To Planet Earth?
We have all heard various ideas from various sources who have an idea of how they think the world will go. Be it the second coming, Armageddon, or robots taking over the world.
I wanted to know your thoughts about the future of our beautiful blue planet. Will we end up on mars? Will Jesus come back? Will apes evolve again? Will the elusive lost sock from the dry-ar system finally revolt? Will we all drown from global warming? Or will it be World War three...?
Prepare for a controversial (and hopefully slightly silly) buffet of ideas from every walk of life.
the planet earth will endure....it always has..but our place on it? well, that's the question?
The earth will reset itself. Humans will go extinct and the earth will go to a more deserving species.
it will either burn or flood
I had a thought that humans would ruin the planet, then the current apes might evolve (again?) and do it better? Or they'll evolve all over again and ruin it again... at least the earth would have a few million years to sort itself out. And since there wouldn't be any fossil fuels they'd have to find a new way! Totally unscientific and probably very naive but hey, it's all theoretical anyway!
Depends on how we end up killing each other. If it's a nuclear war then life on Earth will be very weird for a long time. If a miracle happens and we end up starving to death, then within fifty years everything will be gone and the planet will just keep going like we never existed. The former much more likely.
TL;dr: Either we f*ck up the planet for millions of years, or we are forgotten in the blink of an eye. There's no middle ground.
It will be burned be fire and brimstone as people scream and cry in terror and pain, as their loved ones burn alive. I have a dark mind.