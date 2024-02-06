ADVERTISEMENT

What does "wife material" look like to you? I keep hearing how ladies are trying to find a good guy but that it's hard, so I got to thinking, "what if I just asked what guys are looking for?"

Do you care about their looks? Does their personality matter? What about what they believe? Lifestyle choices?

Pets? No pets? Kids? Work? Religion?

What makes you look at a woman and want to take it to the next level in the "getting to know you" phase and beyond?

I'm so grateful for the feedback!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I would give an honest and serious answer, but I would get hundreds of downvotes.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
MedusaWasBeautiful
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish