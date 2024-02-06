ADVERTISEMENT

What does "wife material" look like to you? I keep hearing how ladies are trying to find a good guy but that it's hard, so I got to thinking, "what if I just asked what guys are looking for?"

Do you care about their looks? Does their personality matter? What about what they believe? Lifestyle choices?

Pets? No pets? Kids? Work? Religion?

What makes you look at a woman and want to take it to the next level in the "getting to know you" phase and beyond?

I'm so grateful for the feedback!