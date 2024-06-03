With the rise of tensions around the globe, economic worries, political and religious anxieties, and the rise of A.I., what gives you the most apprehension about the future for you and the next generation?

#1

Good that is literally making us ill and a healthcare system that will fight the symptoms not the cause. Our food eating habits are terrible and are destroying the planet.

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
