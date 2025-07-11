#1

Our Golden Retriever had a sneaky habbit.

She was very well behaved and knew what she was and wasn't allowed to do.

One of the things she was NOT allowed was lay on the couch. She had at least 2 beds or dog cushions for herself on the floor (if the cat didn't claim one).

However as soon as she thought everyone left the house she would go lay on the couch. She was smart about it because as soon as someone came home she would quickly and quietly hop off.

We only noticed when we would go sit on the couch almost immediately when getting home and there would be a warm spot.

When she got older she became lazy and wouldn't vacate the couch quickly enough. So when we came home we would look at her stern and she would sheepishly slide off.

I still miss her...