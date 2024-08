#1

We had one hand clapping rhyme that went "Apple on a stick, makes me sick, makes my heart beat 246. Girls, girls have a lot of fun, here comes Suzy with her pants undone. She can do the wibble wobble, she can do the splits, but I bet you ten bucks she can't do this. Count to ten with your eyes closed, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10."