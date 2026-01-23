How is this kid "worth $10m $$? That's his parents' money. Brooklyn doesn't have a job. Has no income. Can't succeed on his own, so tell me how is he "worth $10m dollars? Nepobaby.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish