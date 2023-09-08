I'm absolutely addicted and looking for some great recommendations!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Honestly I can not choose a favorite but here are a few I love ( not in order or anything)
1. Snowdrop
2. Hotel Del Luna
3. The flower of evil
4. don't hate but (boys over flowers) to be fair it was one of my firsts
5. just started (heart beat ) and I love it
6. Reply 1988
7. Cinderella and the four nights
8. flower boy next door
9. cool guys hot Ramen
10.There is to many more to list.....

Report

2points
: ) Explore ( :
POST
Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know I don't watch much k drama but really out of everything on your list the only ones I have seen are Boys Over Flowers and Hotel Del Luna

0
0points
reply

#2

I haven't watched a lot but these are my favorites (not in any order)
1. Goblin
2. The King Eternal Monarch
3. Descendants of the Sun
4. Suspicious Partner
5. King the land
These are my top favorites!
For some more recommendations I would give,
1. Extraordinary attorney woo
2. The legend of the Blue sea
3. Vincenzo
4. Big mouth
5. All of us are dead

Report

0points
Sanjneel
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish