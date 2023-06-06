1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Tips For Making Characters?
Any kind of tip is welcome! Writing, art, etc. Any kind of character as well-OC, fan character, for a profession, or for a TTRPG!
This is, I think, the most difficult thing to swallow when creating a character. They shouldn’t be perfect. Part of their story should be overcoming their flaws, since that is most reflective of real life and almost anyone no matter who they are. Resolving their flaws provides a great character arch, and makes everything more realistic.