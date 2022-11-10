7submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are The Top 3 Things That You Miss From Childhood?
My sister and I have been soul-searching lately, and we're simply in awe of how different kids have it nowadays. I won't reveal my age, but I will say that TRL (Total Request Live) was a show that we would come home and watch after school each day.
My sister and I were reminiscing the other day and came up with the top 3 things we miss from our childhood. Whether it be something that you would just look foolish doing as an adult or something that has been phased out from technological advancements, reminisce with us!
Obviously my childhood was a few decades back.
1. No cell phones. (You could feel free and disconnected while out doing things instead of having what is basically a digital dog leash).
2. No internet and social media. (People saw each other in person and did things together).
3. No 24/7 stream of fake news. (Just tell us what happened, and we will decide for ourselves what the implications of it might be).
1) Building Forts out of every and anything and using flashlights as our own internal lighting fixtures!
2) Capturing us with a camcorder, Re-Creating musicals by laying off the edge of the couch upside down and covering our eyes with blankets to make our chins look like faces :)
3) FLOOR IS LAVA! Although it's making a comeback, we would rearrange our furniture into our own type of American Ninja Warrior course to ensure we would never touch the lava infested floor!
1. Being able to talk only about dinosaur facts
2. Adventure playgrounds
3. Being able to run around screaming whenever you want
1) Tamagotchi pets, from early 2000s. They're still being made, but it isn't the same. I have no idea where mine went...
2) Nintendo Gamecube. It's one of my favorite Nintendo consoles. I would play on it at night for hours.
3) Beanie babies, I had so many I couldn't count them all..
Dad. He was my hero.
Horses.
Living in the country.
1. No anxiety
2. Juice boxes at birthday parties
3. Looking at cool random stuff like birds and rocks without being judged
1) being able to not being aware of the real live going on (wars, environment problems)
2) christmas spirit (Das Christkind, Der Nikolaus, Geheimniskrämerei.... )
3) being self-confident as in: without any doubt: I can do anything!