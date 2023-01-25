I need calm and comforting songs for when I’m panicked or stressed. Thx in advance

#1

Dust in the wind - Kansas
Three Little Birds - Bob Marley (really any bob marley song)
New Morning - Darren Criss version i find more relaxing than Bob Dylan's original version.
Nature Boy - Aurora (though other versions are nice too)
Those Nights - Bastille
Vor i Vaglaskogi - Kaleo
Shrike - Hozier
NFWMB (acoustic) - Hozier
Gold - Chet Faker
What You Need - The Weeknd
Clair de Lune - Ann Annie (has a super cool ethereal quality)
Electric Feel - Moscow Times (it's more calming imo than MGMT)
Gooey - Glass Animals
Sunflower - Post Malone
Far Away - Jose Gonzalez (Not JUNIP)
Habit - Still Woozy
God is a woman - Aurora cover
Cherry Wine - Hozier
Grapevine Fires - Death Cab for Cutie
Parting Glass - Ed Sheeran or Hozier

...I tried to pick from a variety of genres. I hope this helps.

Hales M
#2

"Nova" by Sylvaine.....

K- THULU
#3

Love & War- Yellow Claw and Yade Lauren

Cypress
#4

Pickle Rick by: Ekoh. Good song trust me. Lots of pop culture references.

DP 2(DP)
#5

If you want a sad song listen to Hurt by: Nine inch Nails

DP 2(DP)
#6

Any song of beatles,
Any song of Alec Benjamin and
Stairway to heaven.

Dr.Caffeine
