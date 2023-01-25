#1

Dust in the wind - Kansas

Three Little Birds - Bob Marley (really any bob marley song)

New Morning - Darren Criss version i find more relaxing than Bob Dylan's original version.

Nature Boy - Aurora (though other versions are nice too)

Those Nights - Bastille

Vor i Vaglaskogi - Kaleo

Shrike - Hozier

NFWMB (acoustic) - Hozier

Gold - Chet Faker

What You Need - The Weeknd

Clair de Lune - Ann Annie (has a super cool ethereal quality)

Electric Feel - Moscow Times (it's more calming imo than MGMT)

Gooey - Glass Animals

Sunflower - Post Malone

Far Away - Jose Gonzalez (Not JUNIP)

Habit - Still Woozy

God is a woman - Aurora cover

Cherry Wine - Hozier

Grapevine Fires - Death Cab for Cutie

Parting Glass - Ed Sheeran or Hozier



...I tried to pick from a variety of genres. I hope this helps.