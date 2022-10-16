#3

A few of my personal favourites...



Upon meeting for the first time "Wow there's so much I want to say about your body but you might think I'm a predator"... I did get through the whole date but he kept clearly wanting me to prompt him to tell me what he was thinking about and I wasn't interested. He didn't get a date. Though that night he sent me 7 d**k pics until I blocked him.



"So I just bought this duvet, wanna christen it tonight?" [Shows me the product on the IKEA website]... didn't get a follow up.



"So lemme get this straight... if we f**k tonight would it be interracial? Could I call you a [n-word] whore?"...didn't get a follow up date. I literally walked right out then and there. For context, I'm light-skinned mix and he ended up being my TA the next semester.



(Angrily) "No, you're not Canadian... WHERE are you from?"... for context I speak perfect english, was born and raised here and even have a little native ancestry to boot. This argument over where I'm from went on for 20minutes. I left before ordering.



And my personal favourite. The dude ordered me a drink while I was in the washroom. And said, without a word of a lie "you don't have anywhere to be tonight right? Like you don't have plans? What about tomorrow or the next day? Meeting with friends or anything? I've wanted to meet you for some time and I'm not ready for it to end." ... I went to stand up to tell him it was late. He grabbed my hand encouraged me to drink the drink. I was super polite like no. Meanwhile I'm thinking this dude's going to wear my skin. Luckily we were seated by the street and a friend of mine was walking by, happened to hear my voice, came in and immediately read the situation and got me out. I dated that friend for a year after that. Also buddy I was on a date with I had met randomly the day before and so the whole 'meet you for a long time' thing was suuuuper creepy.