So basically I know a really cute SOMEONE who is genuinely the most beautiful person I’ve ever met. Me and my Bestie have been (stalking) every social we have for info on him to look for his number . We’ve come to 3 suspects (unidentified numbers) and now I’m wondering what to say when I find out which one it is. 🖤 (ps: I’m not an actual stalker I just looked on every WhatsApp GCs I’m in, not actual Socials 🙈)

