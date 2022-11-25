#1

we recently rescued a puppy! her name is luna, and she is a chihuahua-dachshund mix. there is a little rescue near us that takes the dogs they can from high-kill shelters and gives them to good homes. we think she was found with her mom on the side of the road and the mom and the puppies were taken into the high-kill shelter, or luna was born in the high-kill shelter. she is VERY bold and brave and wild and loud and lovely. :)