Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Rescued Animal Stories
Share your pet’s story, it would really make my day to know that another animal is safe and sound with a good family!
we recently rescued a puppy! her name is luna, and she is a chihuahua-dachshund mix. there is a little rescue near us that takes the dogs they can from high-kill shelters and gives them to good homes. we think she was found with her mom on the side of the road and the mom and the puppies were taken into the high-kill shelter, or luna was born in the high-kill shelter. she is VERY bold and brave and wild and loud and lovely. :)
I recently lost my amazing cat to kidney failure and decided to get his brother (he was also adopted by my family) another buddy and brought home a beautiful small gray female who for a long time wouldn’t let any of us touch her and she had lost all faith in people. Her background is unknown to us to this day but we are positive that wherever she came from wasn’t a good place. Now she is the sweetest girl and will enjoy your company whenever.