#1 I bullied my childhood bully. I'm not proud of it, but a part of me is glad I did it.



As small children (5-6 y.o.) we used to play in the streets. There was this older boy (about 10-11 y.o) who' d always turn up and spoil our fun. He'd take our ball and throw it in a garden (so we'd have to go to that person's door and ask for it); he'd take our toys, held them high and ask us to jump so we could have them back (he was taller than any of us); he'd rip out the blossomed trees in spring; he enjoyed to hit the puppies and kittens that we used to feed and play with. Additionally, he'd make fun of us: "what are you gonna do, go to your mummy?" We all hated him. We had told our grandparents, but there was nothing they could do, so we just tried to avoid him.

Fast forward several years. I was now a teenager and returned to visit my grandparents. I met him in the street (not sure he recognized me). He was with a group of friends. I guess he wanted to boast off, so he tried to flirt with me. I told him point blank: "I am not interested in you, because you are a mean and ugly person". He was speechless (he didn't expect it), while his friends laughed their heads off. I wish my childhood friends were there to see his face.

#2 Im 14 and this happened a month ago so I think this counts. So I was at the beach with my parents listening to a Queen tribute band (we couldn't get in it was way too crowded) and my dad was being a d**k to me so I spit into his drink because he's been a a*****e to me my whole life :/

#3 When I was in around the fourth grade, we were doing a group project in school and there was one girl who refused to contribute, even though she was fully capable of doing so. She was also a bit of a bully to me so needless to say, I felt quite upset with her. I was a pretty tech-savvy (and vindictive) kid so on the day our assignments were due, I was able to hack into the online individual portion of the assignment and change everything she wrote into either Chinese or Russian, I can't remember. I don't believe she ended up getting credit for that assignment. In hindsight, I realize that this was a horrible thing to do, but it really did feel good in the moment.

#4 Oh do I have a story!



In preschool there were these twins. A boy and a girl, and they hated my guts for no reason what so ever. They told the teacher that I cut in line and I was sent all the way to the back. They pushed me over and then cried and said I pushed them. They made all of preschool a living hell. One time it was my turn to bring a snack for the rest of the class. I brought a salad because that's what my mom packed. The girl said that I put peanuts on the salad on purpose because her brother was allergic to peanuts. I did not know this. She said it was all because I hated them (not technically wrong) Thankfully my mom was able to prove that I didn't do anything and that it was her fault.



The torture continued for months. Then on the last day when I was about to leave that brat of a girl walked up to me and started taunting me. So I punched he in the face and ran. Some how I never got caught.

#5 Ok keep in mind that I was five I know I was wrong here but my brother took my super rare Pokemon card and I was mad that he wouldn't give it back so I scratched him with my five year old nails and he started bleeding everywhere please don't discord just telling my story

#6 i was in hong knong at a fair/market and i was to young to play most of the game so my sister played all the games so she won a fish in one of those plastic bags i realy wanted a fish so after my sister got hers i grabed a fish out of the mans hand and ran



we had two cats so we gave the fish to our gard