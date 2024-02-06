#1

ooooh heres one!



i was in my engineering class at school. for a little background, we have notebooks that we are ONLY allowed to do in class, and we are not allowed to take home(so as to prevent disputes when it comes to 'who had the idea first?' cuz someone could just go home and write it. its done in real time. they are also stored in milk crates close to the teacher's desk) and also a teacher who's kinda nuts(he admits it himself too, but i think hes pretty cool)



anyways, my teacher is instructing us on something. im kinda paying attention, until i notice everyone's eyes are on me. specifically near my feet area. unfortunately, its not because my shoes are cool(black with dark green accents and neon pink laces if ur curious), rather because there was a nice big spider the size of a guinea pig crawling all over said (hopefully cool) shoes.



i have had a history with arachnophobia, but i was surprisingly chill about this(maybe its because of spiderverse, maybe its not). i just kinda kept my chill while slightly giggling about it while everyone was staring at me, kinda looking at me like i was crazy.



since this spider was distracting my teacher's lesson, he picked up some unknowing, random kid's notebook from the crate and smacked the spider.



he missed. the spider ran away.



teach says, "oh well, back to the lesson" and i go back to listening to him, albeit somewhat paranoid.



the spider comes back and is yet again crawling on my shoes. the attention is all on me again.



teacher says "thats it" and smacks the spider, square in the middle of the notebook. the sweet spot hit the spider, and unfortunately, the little dude died :(



teacher says, "welp, i gave that son of a gun a chance to leave. didn't take it, eh?" and proceeds to drop the kid's notebook back into the crate, not attempting to clean the spider guts off.



and thats the story of how i almost became this world's spider man. miguel o'hara's probably hunting down my engineering teacher, and there is probably some other shanila.pheonix_ in a different universe(hopefully in a cool animated looking universe, preferably 2d) who is saving the world from green goblin or sumthing. hopefully i got cool powers and a cool suit in that one. maybe teleporting oooh, and the suit has gotta have a neon scheme! but i digress.



and that engineering teacher is one of my fav teachers lol.