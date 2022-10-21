Please share the pumpkins you have carved in honor of the upcoming Halloween!

#1

A Co-Worker And I Attempted Starry Night In 1.5hrs For Our Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest. We're Currently Winning! How'd We Do?

Amanita Muscaria
2 hours ago

That's amazing!

#2

Fortnite Burger Made Entirely Of Pumpkin

Nikki White
Agne Dracanovaite
28 minutes ago

Hahaha, so original!

#3

Bet You Didn't Know There Was A Skull Just Under The Pumpkin Skin!

Nikki White
#4

Pumpkin Head And Carrier With An Squash Body. This Is The Way!

Nikki White
