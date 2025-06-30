#1

Landon was chilling on his couch reading some thrilling comics, on his big fancy couch, in his big fancy house, with his big fancy clock with an extra second hand.





The clock was a gift from his fancy friends who claimed it was in style and it always filled the house with an echoing tic toc tac.





Yes landon was successful, from small beginnings to a multi millionaire, a son parents could be proud of.





Reading' through comics proudly with a tic toc tac in his ear, when a ding loudly interrupts.





A post his parents posted, of them and his little brother, with smiles so big you could fit the sea and all its critters, and a caption, short and sharp,





"Out of prison early, couldn't be prouder, clearly our son Michael is going higher!"





...





Tic toc tac





Suddenly landon wasn't lounging on his BIG FANCY COUCH reading comics, he was storming through his BIG FANCY HOUSE feeling lost, while his BIG FANCY CLOCK kept on with its TIC TOC TAC





Where's his approval, his post, his smiles??



Where's his pride, his hug, his love??





Surrounded by glitter and gold shrouded in darkness whilst his brother covered in blood and ash got all the light!





Landon was tired of his small mediocre couch, he was tired of his lonely discommoding house, and he was sick, and tired of his shiny broken clock with an extra second hand.





Cause deep down he knew, even when it does everything right!





The hand always gets outshined by it's delayed and favored copy.





Tic



Toc



…





Landon was chilling on his couch, reading some action filled comics, on his big fancy couch, in his big fancy house, with his big fancy clock that echoed through the halls with a loud TIC TOC!