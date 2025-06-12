Pets have a special talent for finding the most unexpected (and hilarious) places to sit, nap, or rule over like royalty. My cat, the ragdoll Koala, loves occupying weird spots all around the house — from bags to buckets! What about your pets? Share the funniest spot your pet has claimed as their throne.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Koala The Cat In A Bag

Cat sitting inside a paper bag, licking its nose, showing a silly spot pets claim as their throne.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Gabriela Zagórska
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Koala In The Bucket

    Fluffy cat sitting comfortably inside a white bucket, a silly spot claimed by the pet as their throne.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Gabriela Zagórska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Koala & Portable Cooler

    Cat sitting inside a green plastic container, showcasing one of the silliest spots pets have claimed as their throne.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Gabriela Zagórska
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish