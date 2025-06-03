Share the most interesting or unhinged piece of clothing you have in your closet!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

This Faded Blue Velvet Antique Waistcoat From The Victorian Era That I Found For $5

This Faded Blue Velvet Antique Waistcoat From The Victorian Era That I Found For $5

ohthewerewolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Black t-shirt with a racing driver graphic and the controversial phrase displaying an unhinged piece of clothing design.

    https://vm.tiktok.com/ZNdBpM5kk/ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish