Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, Share Life Hacks That Changed Everything For You
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas11 hours ago

Hey Pandas, Share Life Hacks That Changed Everything For You

ChexmyLicks/eggChexmyLicks/egg
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

Hehe, I wanna know.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
ChexmyLicks/egg
ChexmyLicks/egg
Author, Community member

how does monsters like their egg?


terri-fried...
ha ha ha
.
.
.
.
kill me

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda