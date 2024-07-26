#1

Abortion is a human right

Communism would never work without robots doing all of our work

Small governments are more capable then bigger ones

We should try to improve humanity by aborting certain babies

The Death sentence should exist

Burying people for their entire lives in caves we call "prisons" is less humane then just killing them

Free Lemuel Smith

The best case scenario in the Iseralian-Palestinian war is that both sides dissolve