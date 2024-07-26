Can you share some controversial opinions?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Abortion is a human right
Communism would never work without robots doing all of our work
Small governments are more capable then bigger ones
We should try to improve humanity by aborting certain babies
The Death sentence should exist
Burying people for their entire lives in caves we call "prisons" is less humane then just killing them
Free Lemuel Smith
The best case scenario in the Iseralian-Palestinian war is that both sides dissolve

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Arnold Larkins
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Crocs are the best.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anabelle Fan
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish