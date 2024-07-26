2submissions
Hey Pandas, Share A Controversial Opinion You Hold
Can you share some controversial opinions?
Abortion is a human right
Communism would never work without robots doing all of our work
Small governments are more capable then bigger ones
We should try to improve humanity by aborting certain babies
The Death sentence should exist
Burying people for their entire lives in caves we call "prisons" is less humane then just killing them
Free Lemuel Smith
The best case scenario in the Iseralian-Palestinian war is that both sides dissolve
Crocs are the best.