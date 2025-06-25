Summer is officially here — the season of sunshine, blue skies, and good vibes!Whether it’s a beach sunset, an ice cream cone melting too fast, or a lazy afternoon in the park, we want to see the one photo that perfectly reflects summer for you.Drop your best summer shot in the comments and let’s celebrate the season together!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Italian Gelato

Hand holding a melting chocolate and vanilla ice cream cone, a perfect summer moment captured outdoors.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Gabriela Zagórska
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish