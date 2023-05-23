6submissions
1 week left
Hey Pandas, Post A Reference To A Show And Let’s See If We Can Guess It
You can do a song lyric from the show and the comments can continue it or it could be a famous quote within that fandom and we can finish it. These are just suggestions, you can do anything else too. Have fun!
loom 16 take corridor b
whoever guesses this gets a cookie :p
if your friend wants chippies, she’s gotta pay for chippies :D
"Hello Egg."
"Hello Chicken."
-What’s happening, life flashing before your eyes ?
-No, only one. Fear me, if you dare !
bat country, toaster, oranges
Don't forget that fear is but the precursor to valor!