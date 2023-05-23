You can do a song lyric from the show and the comments can continue it or it could be a famous quote within that fandom and we can finish it. These are just suggestions, you can do anything else too. Have fun!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

loom 16 take corridor b

whoever guesses this gets a cookie :p

Report

0points
shanila.pheonix_
POST
Kaijin
Kaijin
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rise of the TMNT ? …Down the stairs by the iris tapissery !

0
0points
reply
#2

if your friend wants chippies, she’s gotta pay for chippies :D

Report

0points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
Godzilla is angry
Godzilla is angry
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blueey, in the episode with sleepy muffin

0
0points
reply
#3

"Hello Egg."

"Hello Chicken."

Report

0points
Lyone Fein
POST
#4

-What’s happening, life flashing before your eyes ?

-No, only one. Fear me, if you dare !

Report

0points
Kaijin
POST
#5

bat country, toaster, oranges

Report

0points
sturmwesen
POST
#6

Don't forget that fear is but the precursor to valor!

Report

0points
Some Indonesian kid (he/him)
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish