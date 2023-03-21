1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Name The Book That Impacted Your Life
Some books are meant to leave a deep impact on someone's life and turn life changing.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Bible. I was nominally Christian before I read it. Thought I should read it if I was to claim to being a Christian. Once I was finished, I was an atheist.
As a further note I remember asking Christians whether or not they had read the Bible in it's entirety. None of them had. Some of them had into even read parts, only been told about the Bible from various sources. Admittedly this was only a small subject group, I did not know THAT many people. I do not mean this small smattering of people represents all Christians.