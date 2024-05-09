There's so much beauty in the world and so much to see. And so little time. What places and/or attraction do you want to see before you die? Not whole countries please, but specific places or sights.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I am lucky to have seen a lot of the world already (even though it's never enough), but these I'd love to see still:

- Tierra del Fuego and the Falkland Islands
- The Great Wall (I prefer a less visited, quiet spot)
- Angkor Wat in Cambodia

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Ban-One
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Ummm... Hashima Island ( Gunkanjima) in Japan...
The Sedlec Ossuary in the Czech Republic....

And a small farmhouse outside of Osnabrück, in Germany.... 😁

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
K- THULU
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Namib Desert
The Gobi Desert
Adelaide/South Australia (including a trip to yet another desert)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Birgit M
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish