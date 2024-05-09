3submissions
Hey Pandas, Name Places You Want To See Before You Die
There's so much beauty in the world and so much to see. And so little time. What places and/or attraction do you want to see before you die? Not whole countries please, but specific places or sights.
I am lucky to have seen a lot of the world already (even though it's never enough), but these I'd love to see still:
- Tierra del Fuego and the Falkland Islands
- The Great Wall (I prefer a less visited, quiet spot)
- Angkor Wat in Cambodia
Ummm... Hashima Island ( Gunkanjima) in Japan...
The Sedlec Ossuary in the Czech Republic....
And a small farmhouse outside of Osnabrück, in Germany.... 😁
The Namib Desert
The Gobi Desert
Adelaide/South Australia (including a trip to yet another desert)