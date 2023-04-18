This is a safe space for all, just be kind. All nasty comments will be reported for... Well, being mean and nasty lol.

#1

There is no justice in this world and the crooks who shuffle large amounts of money win all the time. It makes me sick. Go watch the "gold mafia" series by Al Jazeera on youtube and realise that this is just ONE case in africa, never mind the crooks in other continents/countries. People innocently go to work each day to make ends meet and barely do so, yet crooks get away with this and are not prosecuted, or if they are, they have stashed their cash all over the place so when they get out of jail they can just carry on as normal. Makes me sick.

3points
censorshipsucks
#2

I am struggling with my mood, been on a relative high for a good few months, now just starting to feel numb to it all. I feel like my depression is hiding in the background, and is wanting me to crash.

2points
Nathaniel
noodle
noodle
Community Member
I’m sorry to hear this. I‘be actually been going through something similar. You seem like a genuinely kind and caring person. I sincerely hope that you feel better soon.

#3

I hate Bored Panda censoring.
I hate Bored Panda copying TikTok.

2points
Panda Boi
#4

i hate being in my college! i just wanna take a break from my monotonous suffocating life!!

1point
Iniks
