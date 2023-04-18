#1

There is no justice in this world and the crooks who shuffle large amounts of money win all the time. It makes me sick. Go watch the "gold mafia" series by Al Jazeera on youtube and realise that this is just ONE case in africa, never mind the crooks in other continents/countries. People innocently go to work each day to make ends meet and barely do so, yet crooks get away with this and are not prosecuted, or if they are, they have stashed their cash all over the place so when they get out of jail they can just carry on as normal. Makes me sick.