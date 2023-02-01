4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, If At The End Of The World, You Could Take One Thing With You, What Would That Be?
Imagine that it is the end of the world and you’re taking something that you think would be indispensable. What will it be and why?
What ideas do you pandas have? Thank you for coming!
This post may include affiliate links.
A little stuffed dog I have from the love of my life, they died in 4th grade and I want to show her I still have it....
Wow... wasnt expecting to cry in this thread... thats sooo sweet
MY DOOOOOOGGG
i wanna assume my family is either dead or escaped at this point so ima pick meh dog cause when time starts to pass by ill be the only sain peep left cause i have a doge
Attempt to eat him and you will taste the wrath of the sloth🦥🐶🍩🗡
Even if I was going to eat ur dog(which I’m not) ur a sloth. U move very slowly. I would easily be able 2 get past u.
A fully stocked Super Walmart.
My kindle! Just in case the end of the world is boring