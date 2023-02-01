Imagine that it is the end of the world and you’re taking something that you think would be indispensable. What will it be and why?

What ideas do you pandas have? Thank you for coming!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

A little stuffed dog I have from the love of my life, they died in 4th grade and I want to show her I still have it....

Report

2points
Ashen Brooks (They/Them)
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow... wasnt expecting to cry in this thread... thats sooo sweet

2
2points
reply
#2

MY DOOOOOOGGG


i wanna assume my family is either dead or escaped at this point so ima pick meh dog cause when time starts to pass by ill be the only sain peep left cause i have a doge


Attempt to eat him and you will taste the wrath of the sloth🦥🐶🍩🗡

Report

1point
Do-nut touch da donut
POST
DP 2(DP,The Magical Unicorn)
DP 2(DP,The Magical Unicorn)
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if I was going to eat ur dog(which I’m not) ur a sloth. U move very slowly. I would easily be able 2 get past u.

0
0points
reply
#3

A fully stocked Super Walmart.

Report

0points
ItAllDepends99
POST
#4

My kindle! Just in case the end of the world is boring

Report

0points
irishgoatgirl
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish