We all have our special traditions that are unique to each family or person. Share yours.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I've realized that Christmas is not so much a day, but a season. The time of Christmas decorations and watching Christmas movies. My mom is always listening to Christmas songs on Pandora. The first Sunday in December, we watch the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional broadcast. We also try to get tickets to the annual Christmas concert of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

Report

0points
Dobbys Boggart
POST
#2

Alone, ignoring the day, totally....closest thing I have to a tradition is I always watch "Spirited Away".... And drinking lots of cider, cause in Australia, Christmas is usually fkn hot....

Report

0points
K- THULU
POST
#3

At Christmas, I will gather with my friends and give gifts to them. But strictly speaking my country does not celebrate Christmas. I wonder how you spend Christmas? Any special way to celebrate?

Report

0points
GFS gogo
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish