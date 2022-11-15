3submissions
Hey Pandas, How Do You Spend Christmas?
We all have our special traditions that are unique to each family or person. Share yours.
I've realized that Christmas is not so much a day, but a season. The time of Christmas decorations and watching Christmas movies. My mom is always listening to Christmas songs on Pandora. The first Sunday in December, we watch the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional broadcast. We also try to get tickets to the annual Christmas concert of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.
Alone, ignoring the day, totally....closest thing I have to a tradition is I always watch "Spirited Away".... And drinking lots of cider, cause in Australia, Christmas is usually fkn hot....
At Christmas, I will gather with my friends and give gifts to them. But strictly speaking my country does not celebrate Christmas. I wonder how you spend Christmas? Any special way to celebrate?