For background info, my mom and my best friend's mom are best friends. I’m supposed to go home with my friend tomorrow, but honestly, I don’t want to. I was supposed to go last week, but a sudden after-school trip popped up that I forgot about after we made plans. It seems I always end up at my best friend's house, and our moms made the plans without consulting us, which I just found out. Additionally, another best friend (#2) has asked me to go to her house, and I've only been there twice. I’m really stressed because I feel like I can't cancel on bestie 1 since I did last time, but I really want to go to bestie 2’s house. Pandas, please help!