ADVERTISEMENT

For background info, my mom and my best friend's mom are best friends. I’m supposed to go home with my friend tomorrow, but honestly, I don’t want to. I was supposed to go last week, but a sudden after-school trip popped up that I forgot about after we made plans. It seems I always end up at my best friend's house, and our moms made the plans without consulting us, which I just found out. Additionally, another best friend (#2) has asked me to go to her house, and I've only been there twice. I’m really stressed because I feel like I can't cancel on bestie 1 since I did last time, but I really want to go to bestie 2’s house. Pandas, please help!

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish