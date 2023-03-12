My mom breeds and trains dogs, and we had our first litter in 9 years! We had 4 collie puppies, and I live in the South, so it ended up being 100 degrees Fahrenheit every day, and the puppies spent a lot of time inside our house. They also spent a lot of time playing in kiddy pools with beach balls!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

1point
One Happy Doggo
POST
#2

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

1point
One Happy Doggo
POST
#3

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

1point
One Happy Doggo
POST
#4

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#5

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#6

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#7

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#8

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#9

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#10

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#11

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#12

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#13

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#14

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#15

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#16

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#17

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#18

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#20

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#21

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#22

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#23

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST
#24

Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm!

Report

0points
One Happy Doggo
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!