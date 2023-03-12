Hey Pandas! Here Are Some Photos Of My Summer Last Year On A Farm (24 Pics)
My mom breeds and trains dogs, and we had our first litter in 9 years! We had 4 collie puppies, and I live in the South, so it ended up being 100 degrees Fahrenheit every day, and the puppies spent a lot of time inside our house. They also spent a lot of time playing in kiddy pools with beach balls!
This post may include affiliate links.
Those puppies just made my day. Thank you :)
Those puppies just made my day. Thank you :)